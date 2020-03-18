Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Darneal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anna Belle Darneal

July 13, 1933 - March 7, 2020

Annabelle Darneal, also known as, "Grandma Ann", passed away on March 7th, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. Ann was born to Luther and Myrtle Hutson in Holdenville, OK on July 13, 1933. Ann has joined her beloved husband of 67 years. She will be forever and lovingly remembered by her children, Susan & Richard Hinkhouse, Jacquelyn & Michael Newell, James and Un Suk Darneal and Son-in-law, Larry Sullivan. She will always be special and dear in the hearts of her 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, and nephews. Her brother, sisters and in-laws will also miss her dearly. Ann moved to California from Oklahoma in the early 1940's. Ann lived in various areas around Sanger, California, where she had many happy memories. She spent most of her school years in Sanger. Before her senior year in 1950, the family moved to Dos Palos, California, where she graduated early. She met and married the love of her life, James Darneal, on March 23, 1951. Together they had 4 children. She went to work in the Dos Palos Elementary School kitchen in the late 1950's, and loved being around all the kids. In the late 1960's she went to work for Farmers Insurance Regional Office in Merced, California. In 1992, she retired and started another chapter in her life. Ann truly loved to have big family gatherings, no matter what the occasion. This would also include another love of hers, playing card. Ann lived for the many camping and fishing trips taken with the family. Ann couldn't have been happier when one of the grandkids caught the biggest fish. Ann also spent family time, several times in the summer at the beach. Ann was one of her grandkids biggest fans when watching them play various sports. She was eager to watch her favorite teams, the Oakland Raiders and Oakland Athletics. She was a perfectionist when it came to her yard and flowers, she spent hours making everything look just right. Burial services with be on Friday, March 20 at 1:00 at Santa Nella Veterans Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Fierro Family Funeral Home.

www.cvobituaries.com



Anna Belle DarnealJuly 13, 1933 - March 7, 2020Annabelle Darneal, also known as, "Grandma Ann", passed away on March 7th, 2020 at the age of 86 years old. Ann was born to Luther and Myrtle Hutson in Holdenville, OK on July 13, 1933. Ann has joined her beloved husband of 67 years. She will be forever and lovingly remembered by her children, Susan & Richard Hinkhouse, Jacquelyn & Michael Newell, James and Un Suk Darneal and Son-in-law, Larry Sullivan. She will always be special and dear in the hearts of her 12 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, nieces, and nephews. Her brother, sisters and in-laws will also miss her dearly. Ann moved to California from Oklahoma in the early 1940's. Ann lived in various areas around Sanger, California, where she had many happy memories. She spent most of her school years in Sanger. Before her senior year in 1950, the family moved to Dos Palos, California, where she graduated early. She met and married the love of her life, James Darneal, on March 23, 1951. Together they had 4 children. She went to work in the Dos Palos Elementary School kitchen in the late 1950's, and loved being around all the kids. In the late 1960's she went to work for Farmers Insurance Regional Office in Merced, California. In 1992, she retired and started another chapter in her life. Ann truly loved to have big family gatherings, no matter what the occasion. This would also include another love of hers, playing card. Ann lived for the many camping and fishing trips taken with the family. Ann couldn't have been happier when one of the grandkids caught the biggest fish. Ann also spent family time, several times in the summer at the beach. Ann was one of her grandkids biggest fans when watching them play various sports. She was eager to watch her favorite teams, the Oakland Raiders and Oakland Athletics. She was a perfectionist when it came to her yard and flowers, she spent hours making everything look just right. Burial services with be on Friday, March 20 at 1:00 at Santa Nella Veterans Cemetery. Funeral Services entrusted to Fierro Family Funeral Home. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close