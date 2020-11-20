Anna Lou Addington

November 6, 1933 - November 12, 2020

Merced, California - Anna Lou Addington of Merced, California, departed this life on Thursday November 12, 2020 at the age of 87. Anna Lou was born on January 6, 1933 in Lobb, Green County Kentucky to Harry and Bertha Lobb. She was from a blended family of 12 children. The family farm was in Greensburg, Kentucky where she grew up, graduating from Green County High School in 1950 and going on to study at the University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky University. She became a medical technician by attending Norton School of Nursing and Medicine in Louisville, Kentucky. Anna Lou met her husband, Vernal, while studying in college. They married in 1954, and shared 66 years of marital bliss. After living in various locations throughout the States courtesy of the United States Air Force, Anna Lou and Vernal wound up settling in Merced, where they raised their two boys, Chris and Tommy. Later in life, Anna Lou loved working for Weight Watchers as a group leader for over 20 years, a job where she befriended and helped hundreds of people. She was also an involved aquatics mom, and a lady who had a big heart and giving spirit for all those around her. Her smile and laughter will be missed by many. Anna Lou loved her church family and had an unwavering faith in God and in the love and salvation of Jesus Christ.

Survivors include her husband: Ret. Col. V.E. Addington of California; two sons and daughters-in-law: Thomas E. and Katy Addington of Clovis, California, and Chris and Julia Addington of New Zealand; three grandchildren: Jonah and Luke Addington of California, and Samantha Addington of New Zealand; and a sister: Maxine Judd of Greensburg, Kentucky.

Anna Lou was preceded in death by six brothers: Lester "Ping" Lobb, Ralph E. Lobb, Robert R. Lobb, Lemuel H. Lobb, Boyce A. Edwards and Pelmon Edwards, and five sisters: E. Jane Sickels, Ila Judd, Nellie Milby, Lorene Jewell, and Chrysie Evelyn Edwards.

Services will be held at Winton First Baptist Church, Tuesday, November 24th at 11am under the direction of Ivers and Alcorn Funeral home in Merced, Ca. A private family graveside service will be held at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Samaritan's Purse or Operation Christmas Child.





