Anna McCorvey

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, the good Lord brought home one of his most precious, beautiful Angels, Anna Maria McCorvey. She lived an incredible, long-life of 92 years. Anna was truly an inspiration to her family, friends and loved ones. Being an ambassador for Christ, a devoted wife, loving mother, true & loyal friend, kind-hearted, caring, beautiful, amazing, hardworking woman, down to earth, and supportive. Her Favorite things to do was to Serve the Lord, study the word of God, spend time with the family, cooking, shopping, helping others.Anna was born over in the beautiful island of Morant Bay, Saint Thomas, Jamaica. Her mother was a Jamaican woman named May Blake and her father was a German man named Louis Kronicker. She had 3 sisters named, Rose, Patsy & Norma. She also had 2 brothers named Nicholas & Rudolph.Some years later, they moved to London England. It was there in England where queen Ann met her king Clifton. Being a member of the United States Air Force branch, Clifton had received orders to be stationed in England. Turning the clock forward, these two love birds got married in 1962 and created a beautiful little princess named Michelle. In 1963, now living in Washington D.C., a second child was born named prince Michael. In 1973, after a brief stay in Puerto Rico, the McCorvey family moved to California in which he later retired.Adjusting to their new life in California, Anna found a Catholic church that she enjoyed. This was the time where she really began to serve the Lord and studying his word daily. She believed in putting God first above all things, praising him, worshiping him while giving him all the honor and glory.Mom, you are simply the best. Thank you for everything. We miss you; we love you and now know that you are living in eternal bliss.Anna is survived by her husband, Clifton McCorvey of Atwater, CAdaughter – Michelle Watkins and son-in-law David Watkins of Aurora, CO, son, Michael McCorvey of Atwater, CA grandsons, Demetrius Watkins, Christon Watkins, daughter-in-law, Jacinta Watkins, Great grandson - Demetrius Jr. Watkins, Great granddaughter - Kiara Watkins all of Aurora, CO.Her siblings, Patsy, Rudolph, Rose, Norma and Nicholas all of Morant Bay, Saint Thomas Jamaica also part of the McCorvey family is their dog, Suave and cat, Sebee.Anna is preceded in death by her parents: May Blake and Louis KronickerVisitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 4-8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 3050 Winton Way in Atwater, CA.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Private Interment will be at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.