Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Central Presbyterian Church

Anne Kathryn (Bingham) a life-long learner of anything and everything,Irish Football loving,aspiring author,nonstop boss and friend,who relished being a loving wife and mother passed away on Friday,April 5 at Mercy Hospital in her home town of Merced after a ten month battle with Leukemia. A voracious reader,she excelled in academicsand played flute in the band at Merced High School. Upon graduation in 1993,Anne went to Harvard College, leaving after two and a half years to return home for a breif period before attending UC Santa Barbara. It was here that Anne found (not knowing) the love of her life, Tim DiCarlo. At the time, Anne found him to be nice,but "unable tokeep his attention on any one thing for more then a few seconds."

After college Anne worked as a social worker in Tulare County. Within a few years, Anne wanted more learning. She went to ,and fell in love with the University of Notra Dame. Here, Anne's passion for learning, football, career, and most importantly-faith in god were rekindled. After earning an MBA, Anne lived in San Jose, criss-crossing the country recruiting for intel. Anne's passion for learning overpowered her,again. She moved to Philadelphia to obtain a PhD at Drexel University. After seven months, "rescued" her, causing Anne to receive the only poor grades of her academic career.

Upon moving back to Merced, Anne passionately worked to help others transition to bigger and better things. Anne worked at UC Merced and Merced College, helping students make it to the next level. While being a career woman, new mom,and mommy to be, Anne earned her Doctorate of Education from CSU Stanislaus before deciding to split her time between JUST being a career woman, mom, author, fitness junkie, and a member of Soroptimists.

During her life , Anne developed close ties with both the family who adopted her, and her biological family. She held both dear,and loved both severely. Anne is preceded in death by her adoptive father,Lowell Bingham. She is survived by her adoptive mother Kathy Grissett, brother Nicholas,as well as many aunts and uncles from this part of her family. Anne is also survived by her biological mother, Connie Jones, sister Alison Jones, biological father Bruce Poole, stepmother Mary Marshall, and a large pool of Pools from that part of the family. Anne's passing also leaves behind her husband Tim,and two children,Emma Grace and Matthew David Sale... as well aas a myriad of friends whom Anne loved.

Services will be held to celebrate Anne at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Central Presbyterian Church. The services are open for all who wish to attend. There will be light refreshments following. The church is located at 1920 canal Street, Merced.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2019

