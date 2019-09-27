Anne Marie Elias
July 18, 1952 - September 13, 2019
Anne Marie Elias, 67 passed away unexpectedly September 13, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Augustine and Vera (Casimira) Elias and brother-in-law Frank Verduzco.
She is survived by her children Noelle Elias (Brian), Kaden Devries, and Sal Murillo, her grandchildren Hannah McCoy, Isabella McCoy, and Max Cooper, all of Merced.
She is also survived by her sisters, Linda Verduzco of Merced, Patricia Parcel (Ross) of Henderson, NV and brothers Ben Elias (Guillermina) of Merced and Robert Elias (Rosalinda) of Le Grand, along with many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Anne Marie on Sunday, October 20, 2019. Please e-mail her niece Lisa McIntire at [email protected] for details.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 27, 2019