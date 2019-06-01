Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church Green Valley , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patricks Catholic Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Annibale Albert (Al) Bernardi

January 8, 1927 - April 25, 2019

Our beloved father, Al went to be with our Lord the afternoon of April 25th at his home in Green Valley, AZ at the age of 92.

Al was born in Firebaugh, CA to Joe and Yolanda Bernardi, and spent his early years growing up in Merced, Le Grand, and Madera, CA.

When Al was 17 years old he lost his father, and he was responsible for raising the family tomato crop in Madera. After moving with his mom and sister Nettie back to Merced, he did a variety of jobs over the years including selling cars, driving delivery trucks, meat butcher, and working with local farmers.

He became very involved with the Italian Catholic Federation in Merced, learning to cook and organize large events. He met his first wife Esther Vizzielo at a Saturday night dance in Merced, and they were married in 1949. They were married for 34 years and raised 5 children together until Esther's passing in 1984.

During the late 50's and early 60's Al farmed around the Merced area, eventually partnering in Tuttle Farms. After a couple of lean years, in 1969 he was asked by a Florida buyer to open a buying office in Nogales, AZ. That started a partnership in a brokerage firm, Ledlow-Cole-Bernardi Inc. Al continued to farm in the summer until 1972 when the partners sold the farmland and packing shed and Al would begin his semi-annual move with his family between Merced, CA and Nogales, AZ.

Al loved the Arizona desert and loved the fast pace of the quickly growing produce business in Nogales. He loved to organize large fundraisers, serving thousands of people chicken and rigatoni dinners for Sacred Heart Church and the NHS band. He also organized many BBQ's for the Rio Rico and Green Valley Fire Departments.

In 1985 he remarried. He and Joan Durniat were married for 27 years until Joanie's passing in 2013. During their years together they traveled extensively in their RV all over the US and Canada visiting family, friends, and produce customers.

They opened an art gallery and Christmas shop, Galleria Bernardi, in Tubac as a retirement hobby which quickly became a full time job for both of them in 1990. They sold the art gallery in 1995 and moved to Green Valley to enjoy their retirement. They continued to travel everywhere in their RV, entertain in their Green Valley home, hold informative produce seminars wherever they traveled, and enjoy their friends and family. He helped to open the first branch of the Italian Catholic Federation in Arizona and co-founded the National ICF RV Club.

They moved to the La Posada Retirement Community in 2007 and continued to give back to the community and entertain friends. His La Posada friends and staff, Mangia Mangia Club members, and ICF members were all friends that became family.

He is preceded in death, by wives Esther and Joan, his son Tom, and his granddaughter Kayla. Al is survived by his son Allan (Carolyn) of Pescadero, CA, daughter in law Lee Curzon of Petaluma, CA, daughter Susan Bollinger(Bruce) of Ooltewah, TN, daughter Lori Sutton(Mark) of Atwater, CA, and son Joe (Cathie) of Turlock, CA. Stepdaughters Henriette Frisbie (Bert) and Jeannie Schultz (Tom), sister Nettie Pollicita of Merced, CA plus many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Al was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation Branch #39 since 1948 and a member of the Italo-American Lodge since 1982.

Funeral Services to be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church in Green Valley, AZ on June 11that 10:00 and St. Patricks Catholic Church in Merced, CA on June 13th, Rosary at 9:30, Funeral Mass at 10:00

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Kayla Bernardi BEE Positive Foundation, PO Box 307, Turlock, CA 95382, or The Italian Catholic Federation Scholarship Fund Branch 39, PO Box 3693, Merced, Ca 95344

