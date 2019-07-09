Annie DeLaTorre
May 8, 1939 - July 4, 2019
Annie DeLaTorre, 80, of Merced,CA, quietly departed on July 4, 2019 in Bakersfield, CA.
Annie was born in Ventura, CA to Felipe & Lucy DeLaTorre on May 8, 1939. Her life was colorful and unique. She lived her best life. She enjoyed traveling, gamming, and gardening.
Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her childern, granddaughter, and siblings: Dolly Lucy Munoz(Daughter), Edward(Pressey) Munoz JR(Son), Carmen Ann Munoz(Grandchild), brothers Bennie Rodriguez and Richard (Gertrude) DeLaTorre, sisters Frances Rodriguez & Amy DeLaTorre. She also leaves behind her devoted dog GiGi. She is preceeded in death by Felipe & Lucy DeLaTorre(parents), Hortencia Rodriguez(sister), Ray, Phillip, and Pete DeLaTorre(brothers).
A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilson Family Chapel 525 W 20th St Merced,CA 95340 July 12, 2019 at 10am. All friends and family are welcomed.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 9, 2019