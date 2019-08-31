Anthony Joseph Alves
Jan. 30, 1977 - Aug. 27, 2019
Anthony "Tony Joe" Alves, of Sacramento, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. He was 42 years old.
Tony was born on January 30, 1977 in Los Banos, CA. Raised in Gustine, he graduated from Central Catholic High School and went on to attend Cal Poly and Sacramento State. He worked for CH2M Hill until 2008, before working for Apple up until his passing.
Tony was passionate about computers and loved technology. He was always looking forward to buying the newest gadgets. He also loved gambling, playing cards and trips to San Francisco and Las Vegas. He was a food connoisseur and enjoyed eating at the best restaurants. Above all else, he adored spending time with his nieces.
Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Tony and Angie Vierra and Joe and Margaret Alves, as well as his uncle, Anthony Vierra. He is survived by his parents, David and Diane Alves; his sister, Doilinda (Bobby) Borba; his nieces, Lillianna and Victoria Borba; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A Rosary, followed by the funeral Mass, will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Tony will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Catholic High School by mail: Attn: Development Office, 200 S. Carpenter Rd., Modesto, CA 95351; or by phone at: (209)524-6818.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 31, 2019