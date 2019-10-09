Efren Anthony Fuentes
Aug 30, 1997 - Sep 28, 2019
Efren Anthony Fuentes was born in Merced, California on August 30, 1997 to Rosalinda Lemus and Efren E. Fuentes. He passed away on September 28, 2019, at the age of 22.
Efren lived life to the fullest. His love for life was amazing. He loved to help everyone and anyone. He had a love for animals and a passion to work on cars. Efren loved spending time with family and friends, especially his son. He could brighten up a room with his smile and was the life of the party.
Efren was preceded in death by his great grandparents Dolores and Isabel Lemus, Eulalio Martinez, and many aunts and uncles. He is survived by his parents Rosalinda Lemus and Efren E. Fuentes, his son, Anthony Fuentes, sisters Alyssa and Amaya Fuentes, grandparents Rosemary and Pedro Maduena, Elvira and Joaquin Ocampo, great Grandma Socorro Martinez, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
A Celebration of Life for Efren will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Yosemite Lake in Merced, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 9, 2019