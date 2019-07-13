Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Giron Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Send Flowers Obituary

Anthony Paul Giron, Jr.

Nov 23, 2000 - July 1, 2019

On July 1st, 2019, God called home His angel, Anthony Giron, Jr. God blessed Sandi Duren and Anthony Giron, Sr. on Thanksgiving Day, November 23, 2000. Anthony was born with a rare condition and was diagnosed with Klippell Trenanauy Syndrome with venus malformations at just 3 months old. Anthony was primarily raised by his mother, Sandi Duren, for most of his life along with his stepfather, Clifford Cornelio Sr.

Anthony would often visit San Francisco for his care and treatment for his condition, where he found his love for KidRobots. While being treated at UCSF Medical Center, he enjoyed spending time in the city at his favorite places, such as the Embarcadero, Pier 39 and Golden Gate Park. Anthony had a huge heart and an old soul; he left a smile on everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He faced each obstacle this condition threw at him and in doing so, he won the hearts of his doctors and medical staff. Although this condition caused many hardships and problems, it gave him the nickname "lil Purp," the purple guy everyone knew and loved. Anthony was too beautiful for this world and is now watching over us.

Anthony is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandi Duren and Clifford Cornelio, Sr.; his 3 sisters: Angelina Giron, Courtney Cornelio, Trenity Giron; his brother, Clifford Cornelio, Jr.; his grandparents: Christina and Jess Garcia, Gary Duren, Robin Maita, David and Debra Hauff, and his great grandmother, Barbara Katz; his uncle Ken Queen, and his aunt Jennifer Giron, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins from his Cornelio Ohana. Anthony was a recent high school graduate from El Capitan High and was a part of both the digital media club and football team, where he made lots of new friends. He loved hanging out with his friends and anything to do with video games or anime.

www.cvobituaries.com





