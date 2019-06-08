Anthony John was born on May 10,1923 in Merced, California. He passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 at Hinds Hospice House in Fresno, California at the age of 96. He was a graduate of El Capitan High School.
After High School he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served his country receiving an honorable discharge which he was proud of. Tony worked at the Merced Sun Star as a Circulation Manager for 35 years.
He was a member at St. Patrick's /Our Lady of Mercy Church and the American Legion, where he gave a lot of his time serving to the community, his essence was evident in his compassion for people, a kind man with a big heart.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Soria, his children, Terri Murphy, Jennifer Sparks, Brian Kleinert, one brother, Danny Soria, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Amada Soria his wife Wanda J. Soria, his son, Mark Soria, sisters, Evelyn Contreras, Clote Washburn, Eleanor Olivares, brothers, Vincent Soria, Ernest Soria, Harold Soria and Frankie Soria.
He will be missed by all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 2pm to 7pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, located at 671 E. Yosemite Ave in Merced.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial and military honors art Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 8, 2019