Antonia "Tonnie" James
October 14,1975 - February 16,2019
Antonia "Tonnie" James, Resident of Merced Ca, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco. She is survived by her husband, Brandon James, and children: Victor (28), Xandra (25), Bennie (24), Joshlynn (21), Brandon, Jr (20), Miguel (25), Matthew (21) Son-in-Law, and 11 grandchildren. We will love and miss you mom, see you when we get there.
The family is holding a celebration of her on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:00pm at Lake Yosemite, Fish and Game Hall, Merced, Ca.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 7, 2019