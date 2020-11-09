1/
Antonio De Freitas
1939 - 2020
Antonio J. De Freitas was born on November 28, 1939 in Flores, Azores Islands Portugal. He passed away on October 28, 2020 in Atwater, California at the age of 80. He was a farmer for 32 years. He is survived by his wife Isabel Nunes De Freitas of Atwater, his children: Antone De Freitas of Cape Cod, MA daughters; Susan Borges of Taunton, MA and Lisa De Freitas of St. Petersburg, FL, sisters; Lucy Rebelo and Maria De Freitas of Taunton, MA brothers; Teddy De Freitas of Taunton, MA , Joseph De Freitas of St. Petersburg, FL, 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 step-children; Robert Nunes and Linda Norman of Atwater, CA, 4 step-granddaughters and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 9:30 am with Funeral Mass starting at 10:00 am at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater. Burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
NOV
12
Burial
Winton District Cemetery
