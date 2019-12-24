Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary



Oct 28, 1931 ~ Dec 17, 2019

Arlene Irene Ratzloff Peaster passed away on December 17, 2019 at Grace Home in Livingston, CA at the age of 88.

Arlene was born in Dalhart, TX on October 28, 1931 to Abe and Adina Ratzloff. She was the youngest of 5 children. Her family moved to DeRidder, LA in 1938 and then to Livingston, CA in 1942. They lived on the Arakelian Ranch where her father and brothers worked.

Arlene married Raymond Peaster on April 28, 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th anniversary next April. They had two daughters, Twila Coronado (Ruben) and Theresa Valle (Louis), 5 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Arlene worked at the Winton Hardware store and the Atwater Stationary store. She enjoyed her hobbies of baking and sending cards to family and friends.

Arlene is survived by her immediate family, her brother Virgil Ratzloff (Wanda), sister-in-law's Dorothy Bolcoa, Darlene Peaster and Velda Peaster and many, many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Grace Home for their excellent care and loving kindness.

There will be a public viewing at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA from 3-6 PM on Thursday, December 26, 2019. The funeral service will be held at the Church of God in Christ Mennonite in Winton, CA at 10 AM on Friday, December 27, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Home, 13435 Peach Ave., Livingston, CA 95334.

