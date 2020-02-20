Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Armando Villalpando Jr.. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 (209)-383-4651 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 View Map Rosary 9:30 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary



July 5, 1976 - February 14, 2020

Armando Villalpando Jr was born July 5, 1976 in Merced, CA to Armando and Rosalia Villalpando. He was lovingly known as Nani (meaning beautiful in Hawaiian) to his family and Mondo to his friends.

He attended Merced areas schools- Ada Givens, Planada Elementary, Hoover Junior High, Merced High, and Merced College.

Growing up he spent time in Northern California with his family. As a family he enjoyed camping, riding 3 wheelers through orchards, and boating. Holidays were spent with the family making memories.

He and his sister were the best of friends and inseparable. He was the big protective brother and ensured she enjoyed life just as much as he did. He took her to numerous concerts including her first, her first drink at 21, chaperoned her high school travel ball team in Hawaii, and countless other adventures. As adults, they became Dodger season ticket holders and attended the 2018 World Series for a "once in a lifetime experience." When his niece was born, he loved and adored her. Up until his final days they texted each other emojis and "I love you's."

He lived life to the fullest and never second guessed taking a leap of faith. His interest in cars started when he inherited his dad's 1969 Mach 1 at the age of 16. He loved going to concerts, races, driving anything fast, being with friends, and meeting new people. His laugh was infectious and he always knew someone wherever he went. His friends became family.

Armando was surrounded by his family and close friends when he was called home on Valentine's day 2020.

Armando is preceded in death by his grandfather Constantino (Tino) Ramirez. Armando is survived by his parents Armando and Rosalia Villalpando, sister Minerva (Steven) Silveira, niece Olivia Silveira, grandmother Apolonia Ramirez, grandparents Jose (Bernabe) Villalpando, his goddaughter Rylee Fillebrown, countless aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his innumerable friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Thanh Nguyen for humanizing Mondo and treating him with compassion and providing thorough care, as well as Beth and the Davita team for treating Mondo like family. Lastly, we would like to thank Dr. Licup and the ICU team at Mercy Merced for treating Mondo with dignity during his most vulnerable time.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you keep the genuine spirit of Armando going and do something kind for someone else.

A viewing will be at Evergreen Funeral Home 2/20/20 from 5-8pm. A rosary will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 2/21/20 at 9:30 am with mass to follow at 10 am.

www.cvobituaries.com



Armando Villalpando Jr.July 5, 1976 - February 14, 2020Armando Villalpando Jr was born July 5, 1976 in Merced, CA to Armando and Rosalia Villalpando. He was lovingly known as Nani (meaning beautiful in Hawaiian) to his family and Mondo to his friends.He attended Merced areas schools- Ada Givens, Planada Elementary, Hoover Junior High, Merced High, and Merced College.Growing up he spent time in Northern California with his family. As a family he enjoyed camping, riding 3 wheelers through orchards, and boating. Holidays were spent with the family making memories.He and his sister were the best of friends and inseparable. He was the big protective brother and ensured she enjoyed life just as much as he did. He took her to numerous concerts including her first, her first drink at 21, chaperoned her high school travel ball team in Hawaii, and countless other adventures. As adults, they became Dodger season ticket holders and attended the 2018 World Series for a "once in a lifetime experience." When his niece was born, he loved and adored her. Up until his final days they texted each other emojis and "I love you's."He lived life to the fullest and never second guessed taking a leap of faith. His interest in cars started when he inherited his dad's 1969 Mach 1 at the age of 16. He loved going to concerts, races, driving anything fast, being with friends, and meeting new people. His laugh was infectious and he always knew someone wherever he went. His friends became family.Armando was surrounded by his family and close friends when he was called home on Valentine's day 2020.Armando is preceded in death by his grandfather Constantino (Tino) Ramirez. Armando is survived by his parents Armando and Rosalia Villalpando, sister Minerva (Steven) Silveira, niece Olivia Silveira, grandmother Apolonia Ramirez, grandparents Jose (Bernabe) Villalpando, his goddaughter Rylee Fillebrown, countless aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his innumerable friends.The family would like to thank Dr. Thanh Nguyen for humanizing Mondo and treating him with compassion and providing thorough care, as well as Beth and the Davita team for treating Mondo like family. Lastly, we would like to thank Dr. Licup and the ICU team at Mercy Merced for treating Mondo with dignity during his most vulnerable time.In lieu of flowers the family asks that you keep the genuine spirit of Armando going and do something kind for someone else.A viewing will be at Evergreen Funeral Home 2/20/20 from 5-8pm. A rosary will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Church 2/21/20 at 9:30 am with mass to follow at 10 am. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close