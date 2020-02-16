Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Allen Wightman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMSGT. Arthur Allen Wightman

April 29, 1935 - Feb. 4, 2020

SMSGT. Arthur Allen Wightman E8, Retired AF after 22 yrs.

Died Feb. 4, 2020 at home. He was born to Arthur Palmer Wightman & Elizebeth Studer Wightman. He was preceded in death by his dad & mom. He leaves behind the love of his life Hazel Jean Brown Wightman, 3 sons & 1 daughter, Allen Dale Wightman, James Michael Wightman, Robert Dean Wightman & Lisa jean Wightman Nettles. 3 sisters, 9 Grand Children, 12 Great Grand Children & 2 Great Grand Children on the way. Arthur & Hazel was married for 61 yrs. their anniversery was to be March 29, 2020. He was loved by all & will be greatly missed by all. He also retired from the Awater school distric after 17 yrs. He worked at Mitchell K-6.

May he R.I.P. Services will be he at Santa Nella, CA on Feb. 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020

