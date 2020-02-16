Arthur Allen Wightman (1935 - 2020)
SMSGT. Arthur Allen Wightman
April 29, 1935 - Feb. 4, 2020
SMSGT. Arthur Allen Wightman E8, Retired AF after 22 yrs.
Died Feb. 4, 2020 at home. He was born to Arthur Palmer Wightman & Elizebeth Studer Wightman. He was preceded in death by his dad & mom. He leaves behind the love of his life Hazel Jean Brown Wightman, 3 sons & 1 daughter, Allen Dale Wightman, James Michael Wightman, Robert Dean Wightman & Lisa jean Wightman Nettles. 3 sisters, 9 Grand Children, 12 Great Grand Children & 2 Great Grand Children on the way. Arthur & Hazel was married for 61 yrs. their anniversery was to be March 29, 2020. He was loved by all & will be greatly missed by all. He also retired from the Awater school distric after 17 yrs. He worked at Mitchell K-6.
May he R.I.P. Services will be he at Santa Nella, CA on Feb. 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
