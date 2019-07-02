Arthur Everett Farrar
Sept 29,1927-June 25,2019
Born in Mount Vernon, Maine, one of 8 children of George and Ethel Farrar. After attending Monmouth High School Arthur joined the Army Air Corp in 1946 and was stationed in Alaska and New Mexico where he met his beloved wife Mona Faye Clingman. He worked as a carpenter in the Bay Area for 40 years and belonged to the Palo Alto Masonic Lodge #346.
He is survived by his children Linda McGraw, Paula Yamane and Dauna Goza; sons-in-law Mark McGraw, Ernest Yamane and Dave Goza; his grandchildren Russell Goza, Kent and Anastasia Yamane and Greg Yamane; and his sibling Marcia Troop.
Funeral service and interment with military honors will take place Tuesday, July 2 at 11:30am at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Rd., Palo Alto, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 2, 2019