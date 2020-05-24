Arthur (Tom) Thomas WilsonDEC 18, 1949 - MAY 17, 2020Arthur (Tom) Thomas Wilson born December 18, 1949 in Gideon, Missouri entered eternal life May 17, 2020. He was a resident of Merced, California.His parents Grady and Ruth Wilson and his wife Linda Wilson precede Tom in death. He is survived by his three sons, Jonathan, Christopher and Justin Wilson; seven grandchildren; his brother Dale Wilson and his sister Terry Wilson.Tom had a great love for the outdoors and had studied to be a forest ranger. However, his body did not allow for this and he became disabled at a rather young age. One of his favorite pastimes was reading. Especially westerns novels by Louis L' Amour. All who knew him knew his great love for family and friends.Per Tom's desire, there will be no services.