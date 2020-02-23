Ascencion (Choni) P. Rodriguez
May 10, 1931 - February 19, 2020
Ascencion is survived by daughters Ruth and Norman Evans, Esther and Kent Berry, and son Andres Rodriguez. Granddaughters Esther Raquel Herrera and Tina Michelle Rabon. Great Granddaughters Elizabeth and Fernando Freitas, Rebecca and Edward English, Alexis Rabon and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 25 from 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Ivers and Alcorn in Merced. At the request of Ascencion the burial will be private for immediate family at Merced District Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020