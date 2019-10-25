Aubelia Alejo Garza
November 12, 1938 October 19, 2019
Aubelia Garza was born in Mercedes, Texas and sadly, she passed on October 19th at the age of 80.
She married Guadalupe Garza and raised five children. She is survived by her children and spouses, Martha and her husband Nick, Grace and Albert, and Olivia McCarthy and husband Rory. She is proceeded in death by her husband, Guadalupe Garza, son Tony Garza, daughter Ninfa Garza, granddaughter Vanessa Tapetillo and great grandson Andrew N. Guzman. She also leaves behind many loved grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great, great, grandchildren.
She will be loved and missed by all and never forgotten.
Aubelia's service is Saturday, October 26th, 11:00 AM at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W Almond Ave. Winton, CA with a luncheon to follow.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 25, 2019