Audrey Jacqueline Macha

May 27,1931 - June 13,2019

Our mother, Audrey Jacqueline Macha, was born on May 27, 1931 to Clarence and Adelaide Hargraves in Santa Cruz, CA. After meeting and marring our father on Sept. 1, 1951, she became wife and mother of three children, Robert, Stephen, and Lynette.



Mom was very artistic and creative. Mom made beautiful flower arrangements, oil and watercolor paintings, winning her many blue ribbons at the County Fairs. Mom had an unshakeable faith in God. As a fully devoted Jehovah's Witness, she loved going door to door talking to people about God and having bible studies. Mom loved people, and loved her family as it grew through the years. From Robert and his wife Catherine Macha's family, came Melissa, and Edward Macha III. From Stephen and Jill Macha's shared family, came Stephanie, Jarrod and Brittany Macha. From Lynette and Ken Pounds family, came Rochelle and Kristen. Then came the great grandchildren: Daniel, Caytlin, Cameron, Ashlan, Carson, Corbin, Sophie, Brenton, Bayne, Barrett, Blake, Avalyn, Cheyanne, Zander and Jade. Mom's wish was to come back home to live before she died. Our brother Robert and his wife Catherine fulfilled her wish. Mom died June 13, 2019 at the age of 88. Mom will be truly missed by all her family and friends.



The Macha family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Pacifica Senior Living, Bristol Hospice, and Anna Coronado for the care they gave our mother.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2135 E. Olive Ave., Merced CA.

