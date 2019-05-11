Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Service 10:00 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 459 W. 21st Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Augustine "Vince" Peraino

Nov 6, 1935 - May 1, 2019

Vince Peraino, of Merced, California, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 83. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Frances Peraino, of Merced, California; his children Rose Ann Bressler (Richard) of Merced, Richard Peraino (Connie) of Merced, and Cindy Teixeira (Tom) of Dos Palos; and his sister, Rita Chester, of New Jersey. He leaves behind the five Grand "K's": Kristi Vincelette, Katie

Vince was born on November 6, 1935 to Vincent James and Crisetta (Bruno) Peraino, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vince joined the Air Force at the young age of 17 where he was stationed in numerous areas around the world. Throughout his military career, he served as a bomb radar technician on Bomber B-52 planes and received numerous meritorious medals. In 1953, Vince met Frances "Fran" Bixby, they were married just a year later in Marysville, CA. They started their family soon after. After serving in the Air Force for 20 years, Vince retired on June 30, 1973 from Castle Air Force Base. He acquired his real estate license and practiced real estate for several years.

In 1974 what started out as a small Coin Shop inside a department store, eventually turned into their own storefront on the Merced Mall. Merced Coin started out as strictly selling coins and trading bullion. Eventually they ventured into the jewelry industry. 10 years later in 1984, Vince and Fran opened Peraino's Jewelers and Merced Coin & Stamp in the Bear Creek Galleria. Still after 35 years, the family continues to operate both businesses in the same location. Along with being a successful businessman, Vince was always striving to make the community a better place. He joined the Merced Breakfast Lions Club on March 1, 1987. Vince worked tirelessly for the organization as his main goal was fundraising for their blind and deaf camp, Camp Pacifica. His love of gambling and casinos would work in his favor as he started a Megabucks fundraiser to help with these efforts. He also organized local holiday jewelry auctions to raise money for such a worthy cause. In 2014, the Lions Club dedicated a building at Camp Pacifica named the "Vince Peraino Education Center" for his diligent efforts within the organization.

Vince was a dear and devoted husband, father, brother, Papa, uncle, cousin, and friend. He touched so many lives on his journey here, and will be most remembered for his kindness and giving heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hinds Hospice and Pacifica Senior Living for helping him in his final months with us. Services for Vince Peraino will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church located at 459 W. 21st Street, in Merced. Military Honors will immediately follow. A private burial will be held later in the day.

Memorial donations in the name of Vince Peraino can be made to the Merced Breakfast Lion's Club at PO Box 1065 Merced, CA 95341 or to the at P.O. Box 96011 Washington DC. 20090-6011 .

www.cvobituaries.com





Augustine "Vince" PerainoNov 6, 1935 - May 1, 2019Vince Peraino, of Merced, California, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019 with his family by his side at the age of 83. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 64 years, Frances Peraino, of Merced, California; his children Rose Ann Bressler (Richard) of Merced, Richard Peraino (Connie) of Merced, and Cindy Teixeira (Tom) of Dos Palos; and his sister, Rita Chester, of New Jersey. He leaves behind the five Grand "K's": Kristi Vincelette, Katie Smith , Kara Peraino, Kyle Peraino, and Kirk Teixeira, as well as his three great-grandchildren, Weston Vincelette, Korbin Wilson, and Maven Smith. All were the apple of his eye.Vince was born on November 6, 1935 to Vincent James and Crisetta (Bruno) Peraino, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Vince joined the Air Force at the young age of 17 where he was stationed in numerous areas around the world. Throughout his military career, he served as a bomb radar technician on Bomber B-52 planes and received numerous meritorious medals. In 1953, Vince met Frances "Fran" Bixby, they were married just a year later in Marysville, CA. They started their family soon after. After serving in the Air Force for 20 years, Vince retired on June 30, 1973 from Castle Air Force Base. He acquired his real estate license and practiced real estate for several years.In 1974 what started out as a small Coin Shop inside a department store, eventually turned into their own storefront on the Merced Mall. Merced Coin started out as strictly selling coins and trading bullion. Eventually they ventured into the jewelry industry. 10 years later in 1984, Vince and Fran opened Peraino's Jewelers and Merced Coin & Stamp in the Bear Creek Galleria. Still after 35 years, the family continues to operate both businesses in the same location. Along with being a successful businessman, Vince was always striving to make the community a better place. He joined the Merced Breakfast Lions Club on March 1, 1987. Vince worked tirelessly for the organization as his main goal was fundraising for their blind and deaf camp, Camp Pacifica. His love of gambling and casinos would work in his favor as he started a Megabucks fundraiser to help with these efforts. He also organized local holiday jewelry auctions to raise money for such a worthy cause. In 2014, the Lions Club dedicated a building at Camp Pacifica named the "Vince Peraino Education Center" for his diligent efforts within the organization.Vince was a dear and devoted husband, father, brother, Papa, uncle, cousin, and friend. He touched so many lives on his journey here, and will be most remembered for his kindness and giving heart. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Hinds Hospice and Pacifica Senior Living for helping him in his final months with us. Services for Vince Peraino will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church located at 459 W. 21st Street, in Merced. Military Honors will immediately follow. A private burial will be held later in the day.Memorial donations in the name of Vince Peraino can be made to the Merced Breakfast Lion's Club at PO Box 1065 Merced, CA 95341 or to the at P.O. Box 96011 Washington DC. 20090-6011 . Published in Merced Sun Star from May 11 to May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close