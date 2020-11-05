1/1
Aurora Montoya
1926 - 2020
Aurora Montoya was born on August 10, 1926 in Santa Barbara Chihuahua, Mexico. She passed away on October 31, 2020 in Merced, California
at the age of 94. She was a Homemaker and mother of 13. She is also survived by 49 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater with a Rosary starting at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Merced with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home
NOV
5
Rosary
06:00 PM
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
NOV
6
Burial
Winton District Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
