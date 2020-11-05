Aurora Montoya was born on August 10, 1926 in Santa Barbara Chihuahua, Mexico. She passed away on October 31, 2020 in Merced, Californiaat the age of 94. She was a Homemaker and mother of 13. She is also survived by 49 grandchildren, 93 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater with a Rosary starting at 6:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church in Merced with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.