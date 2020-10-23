1/
Avelardo Subia
1925 - 2020
Avelardo "Ed" Subia
September 28, 1925 - Oct 14, 2020
Avelardo "Ed" Subia passed peacefully on October 14, 2020 in Sonora, CA at the ripe old age of 95. He was a long time resident of Merced, though he spent the last ten years of his life in Sonora. He was a WWII veteran and spent some of his service time in Europe. He is preceded in death by his wonderful and lovely wife of 50 years Luz, his daughters, Juanita Riggs and Dee (Steve) Cannella. He is survived by his son Abe (Holly) Subia, his daughters, Ana (Mike) Pratt and Alice (Ray) Kellner, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will fondly be remembered for his competative spirit in all sports, his love of golf and his Dallas cowboys. There will be a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzeimer's Association that will be greatly appreciated.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park
1480 B Street
Merced, CA 95341
(209) 383-4651
