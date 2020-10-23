Avelardo "Ed" SubiaSeptember 28, 1925 - Oct 14, 2020Avelardo "Ed" Subia passed peacefully on October 14, 2020 in Sonora, CA at the ripe old age of 95. He was a long time resident of Merced, though he spent the last ten years of his life in Sonora. He was a WWII veteran and spent some of his service time in Europe. He is preceded in death by his wonderful and lovely wife of 50 years Luz, his daughters, Juanita Riggs and Dee (Steve) Cannella. He is survived by his son Abe (Holly) Subia, his daughters, Ana (Mike) Pratt and Alice (Ray) Kellner, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He will fondly be remembered for his competative spirit in all sports, his love of golf and his Dallas cowboys. There will be a private service and burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzeimer's Association that will be greatly appreciated.