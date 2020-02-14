Avery Atwell League II
April 27, 1968 - February 11, 2020
Born in Merced, CA, passed away at home surrounded by family. He survived by his partner Alejandra League, and 4 children, Justen 28, Nicole 27, Samantha 17 and Miranda 10. He is also survived by his mother Carol, brother Timothy, sister Kelly Clericuzio, also many cousins, family and friends. Predeceased by his father Timothy and 2nd wife Sarah. The ceremony of life will be held at 7765 Campground rd Delhi, CA 95315 on sunday February 16th at 1pm.The family asks if your going to attend to please bring a food dish instead of flowers.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 14, 2020