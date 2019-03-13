Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bailey Boyles

Aug 9, 1934 - Mar 1, 2019

Bailey Boyles a 40 year resident of Mariposa passed away on March 1, 2019. Bailey was born on August 9, 1934 to Merle and Flora Boyles. He worked as a Lieutenant Sheriff and also as a cattle rancher. He was the past president of the Merced-Mariposa Horseman's Association and a member of the N.R.A..

Bailey is survived by his wife Yvonne C. Boyles; his children, Barry (Lynnette) Boyles and Keith-Ann Stockdale; his grandchildren, Timothy (Brittany) Glass, Phillip (Kristen) Glass, Scott Boyles, Ashley (Mario) Bandoni and Cole Stockdale; his great grandchildren, Kennedy Glass, Cade Bandoni and Bode Glass; his brothers, Robert L. (Marcy) Boyles and Steve (Tanya) Boyles; his sister, Sharon (Jim) Utley. His parents, Merle and Flora Boyles, precede him in death. There will be a celebration of life in Bailey's honor in the spring.

HEAVEN

written by Bailey Boyles

Have you ever ridden a good horse down a mountain trail knowing few if any have ever been on it; or have seen what you have seen? Have you ridden through a lush mountain meadow covered with flowers? Have you ever looked up to the sky and seen the clouds building up for a summer shower? Have you ever seen a shy doe step daintily out of the trees? Have you ever seen trout jump in a stream or lake? Have you ever laid by a campfire in a warm sleeping bag, smelling the pine knots burning and looked up at the stars in the heavens? Even if you don't go to heaven it's ok. Because you have already been there.

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

