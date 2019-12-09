Barbara Jean Bergmann a beloved mother and resident of Atwater, CA passed away on Saturday November 30, 2019 at the age of 91.
Barbara was born on August 06, 1928 to Walter and Mabel Wilcox. She graduated from Livingston High School and was crowned Queen of the Armistice Day Parade. Barbara married Ernest F. Bergmann Jr. on February 7, 1948.
She was a home maker raising three children, who loved animals, was an avid bowler, and enjoyed playing bridge, solitaire and listening to jazz music.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest F. Bergmann, her father and mother, Walter and Mabel Wilcox, her siblings, Lenore Crowell, Helen Pitts, Irene Therault, William Wilcox and her daughter, Rosalie M. Kassis. She is survived by her son, Bus Bergmann, her daughter Barbara Fergerson, three grandchildren, Sadie Henry, Nate Fergerson, Brandy Avery and eight great grandchildren.
Barbara Jean Bergmann's viewing will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Chapel services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, CA with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 9, 2019