Barbara Bacciarini Derrick

August 25,1949-January 9, 2019

Barbara was born in Merced, CA to Michael & Veta Bacciarini and spent her childhood and younger years locally. She passed away in San Luis Obispo, CA with her family by her side after a long and extremely courageous battle with cancer.

She moved with her husband and childhood sweetheart 'Andy' and their family to Mariposa Pines, CA, but her favorite residence was their beach home in Los Osos, CA. She was a truly beautiful, talented, gracious and loving person, a dedicated mother and everyone who knew her loved her. She enjoyed her children most of all but also enjoyed lunches with friends at sea side cafes, going for walks with Andy and their Basset hound, watching old movies and frogs. In her youth she danced Ballet, but her favorite dance was the Hula. Barbara graduated from Our Lady of Mercy Grammar and High School, and then attended Merced College. She worked for Gottschalks, Dr. Frank Berry and was the Office Manager for Derrick Fire Investigations for 26 years. She was a Den Mother for Cub Scout Pac 127 sponsored by the Merced Police Officer's Association. She was very proud of her work with the California Conference of Arson Investigators and was awarded the 'Presidential Award - In Emeritus'. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband of 35 years Andrew Derrick, her 5 children, her sister Carol Sevick, her 2 nieces and their families, and many cousins. She will be very dearly missed. There will be no services per Barbara's request.

Donations may be made in her name to: The

