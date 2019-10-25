Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Hoover. View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Hoover

December 5, 1924 - October 21, 2019

Barbara Lillian Hoover, 94, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Mission Viejo, California. She was born Barbara Lillian Shepherd on December 5, 1924, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Cora Shepherd, first husband Dr. Joe U. Davenport, her second husband Orville Hoover, and her brother William (Billy) Henry Shepherd.

Barbara is survived by her five children, John Davenport and his wife Holly Davenport, James Davenport and his wife Lisa McLain, Jane Davenport and her husband Aron Crowie, Ruth Davenport, and Paul Davenport, and her two grandchildren, Jesse Davenport and Matthew Davenport.

A resident of Modesto for over 30 years, she was a very active lady.

She was President of her RV Club, The Roadrunners with her husband Orville. They travelled many years in their RV to the Navajo Reservation in Arizona to assist with building churches and schools, and toured Mexico in an RV caravan. For many years, she was Queen of her local chapter of The Red Hat Society, which included traveling to London for a special worldwide conference.

Joining a travel club in her mid-70s, she toured the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America well into her 80s. She cruised the intercoastal waterway to Alaska. She rode a camel by the pyramids in Egypt, and went whitewater rafting in Costa Rica. Her family line includes the Ross Clan, and she traveled to Scotland, finding the Ross castle and the memorial for the ship Annie Jane that her ancestors traveled on in 1853.

For many years she volunteered at Same Day Surgery at a local hospital in Modesto. She was also a member of the La Loma Grace Community Church in Modesto. She was a talented seamstress and loved to paint.

Her joy for life and exploration was an absolute delight, and her positive outlook on life will be missed.

Visitation has been scheduled at Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto, on Monday October 28, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a donation in her name to .

