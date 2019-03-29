Barbara Lee Weaver
Dec 23, 1949 - Mar 25, 2019
Barbara L. Weaver a long time resident of Dos Palos, CA passed away on March 25, 2019 at New Bethany Skilled Nursing in Los Banos.
Barbara was born on December 23, 1949 in Fresno, California the daughter of Lee and Jesse (Small) Weaver.
She moved to Dos Palos from Fresno, CA years ago. Barbara graduated from the Dos Palos High school. She worked different jobs, but finally she did what she loved, cared for children. Barbara owned and operated her own day care.
She loved helping those working mothers in town by taking care of their children who she will love as her own. She will be deeply missed and remembered lovingly by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Lena Weaver.
Barbara is survived by her two sisters, Patty (Gary) Hill and Kathy (David) Suarez, three brothers, Harold Weaver, Larry (Geli) Weaver and Tom Weaver, two nieces, six nephews and many friends
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 9:30 am – 10:30 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Dos Palos followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Burial at Belmont Memorial Park in Fresno, CA at 1:00 pm. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019