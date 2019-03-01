Barbara Mae (Goodell) Benevides
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara (Goodell) Mae.
Aug. 7,1968 - Mar. 1, 2015
Four years have passed since you have graced heaven with your presence. All of your family left on earth miss you tremendously. Tears still flow hearts still ache,but a lot of admiration for the way you handled life and the kindness you bestowed on all, will remain always with the Goodell and Benevides families to cherish the memories.
Your Loving Family
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 1, 2019