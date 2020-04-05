Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Mash. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Mash,

September 30, 1928 - March 24, 2020

We, the six children of Barbara Mash, surrendered her to the will of God on March 24, 2020. The matriarch of the family, she was a "supermom" who was always there for us. We called her the "greatest," because she was the greatest mother and friend to all of us. We loved her very much, and we always wanted to spend time with her. Based on her Catholic faith which she shared with our late father, Eugene A. Mash, Sr., she provided a strong foundation for her children. She was a fun person who had a youthful spirit. She was known to receive many compliments for how good she looked and her stylish fashion, for she was as beautiful outside as she was inside. Like our Dad, she provided good counsel and direction, and was our greatest advocate. She was strong yet compassionate. She had artistic talent. She could do many things, and she did many things. Her big and small accomplishments over 91 years are impressive. She was kind to everyone with acts of Christian goodness to others. She also made and had many lifelong friends.

Born on September 30, 1928, Barbara Jacqueline Branaman was the daughter of Jack and Irene (Johnson) Branaman. She was born at the Antlers Hotel in Fort Collins, CO, which was owned by her grandparents. Her mother passed when she was 8 years old. She attended Catholic boarding schools in Colorado and Illinois until graduating from high school. She spent summers with her father. She spent many holidays with classmates who would invite her home. She was baptized a Catholic in the 8th grade. She moved to California and attended Holy Names College while living with her grandmother, Joanne. She met Dad in 1950, and they were married in 1951. They moved to Merced in 1960. Our beloved Dad practiced law in Merced until his passing in 1988. Our Mom was a homemaker who also sold real estate for several years in the 1970's. Our parents were "simpatico," which in Italian means "compatible," and which to us means completely and lovingly united. After living 42 years in Merced, our Mom lived in Pacific Grove, San Jose, and Elk Grove. She also spent many happy times with her "ohana" or family in Honolulu. Her favorite thing outside of family was playing bridge. She leaves children Gene, Jr. (Cindy), Tom, Diane, Dan (Lynn), Bob (Missy), and Leslie. She also leaves 10 grandchildren (Andrew, Peter (Kimberly), Gregory, Elizabeth, Laura, Amanda, Halia, Aaron, Cooper, Addison) and 4 great grandchildren (Mabel, Henry, Colt, Rowan). She was placed to rest next to our Dad in Monterey.

www.cvobituaries.com



Barbara Mash,September 30, 1928 - March 24, 2020We, the six children of Barbara Mash, surrendered her to the will of God on March 24, 2020. The matriarch of the family, she was a "supermom" who was always there for us. We called her the "greatest," because she was the greatest mother and friend to all of us. We loved her very much, and we always wanted to spend time with her. Based on her Catholic faith which she shared with our late father, Eugene A. Mash, Sr., she provided a strong foundation for her children. She was a fun person who had a youthful spirit. She was known to receive many compliments for how good she looked and her stylish fashion, for she was as beautiful outside as she was inside. Like our Dad, she provided good counsel and direction, and was our greatest advocate. She was strong yet compassionate. She had artistic talent. She could do many things, and she did many things. Her big and small accomplishments over 91 years are impressive. She was kind to everyone with acts of Christian goodness to others. She also made and had many lifelong friends.Born on September 30, 1928, Barbara Jacqueline Branaman was the daughter of Jack and Irene (Johnson) Branaman. She was born at the Antlers Hotel in Fort Collins, CO, which was owned by her grandparents. Her mother passed when she was 8 years old. She attended Catholic boarding schools in Colorado and Illinois until graduating from high school. She spent summers with her father. She spent many holidays with classmates who would invite her home. She was baptized a Catholic in the 8th grade. She moved to California and attended Holy Names College while living with her grandmother, Joanne. She met Dad in 1950, and they were married in 1951. They moved to Merced in 1960. Our beloved Dad practiced law in Merced until his passing in 1988. Our Mom was a homemaker who also sold real estate for several years in the 1970's. Our parents were "simpatico," which in Italian means "compatible," and which to us means completely and lovingly united. After living 42 years in Merced, our Mom lived in Pacific Grove, San Jose, and Elk Grove. She also spent many happy times with her "ohana" or family in Honolulu. Her favorite thing outside of family was playing bridge. She leaves children Gene, Jr. (Cindy), Tom, Diane, Dan (Lynn), Bob (Missy), and Leslie. She also leaves 10 grandchildren (Andrew, Peter (Kimberly), Gregory, Elizabeth, Laura, Amanda, Halia, Aaron, Cooper, Addison) and 4 great grandchildren (Mabel, Henry, Colt, Rowan). She was placed to rest next to our Dad in Monterey. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close