Barbara Tarabini
November 18, 1938 - April 15, 2019
Barbara Tarabini passed away on April 15, 2019 in Fresno at the age of 80. Barbara was born in 1938 in Santa Rosa California. After moving to Oklahoma then back to California, she attended Chowchilla Union High School. Barbara married Charles Hester and had 3 children. After Charles passed, she worked for Fairchild Semiconductor in San Jose, California for five years working her way up the ranks into management. Barbara then moved to Chowchilla and married Val Tarabini in 1965 and had 2 additional children. Barbara spent the next 54 years being an amazing wife and mother. She also helped manage the first modern dairy in the Chowchilla area. When she found free time, she used it helping countless people in the Chowchilla community. Barbara was always there when someone needed help and never wanted anything in return which made her loved by those around her. Barbara is survived by her husband Val Tarabini, sons Raymond Hester and Anthony Tarabini, daughters Ramona Danieli, Connie Pedersen and Selina Tarabini, Grandchildren Janell Attebery, Beau Danieli, Michael Allen, Bronte Tarabini, Sawyer Allen, Valerie Pedersen, Kayla Hester and Braden Keller, Great grandchildren Talan and Taylor Attebery, Jaylen and Jersey Danieli She will be loved and missed by all and will remain forever in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd from 4 - 8:00 PM at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, 140 S 6th St. and Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Valley Harvest Church, 717 Robertson Blvd. Burial immediately following at Chowchilla Cemetery, 23359 Rd 14 ½.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 24, 2019