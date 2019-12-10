Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barnetty Kushner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barnetty Kushner

November 11th, 1978 t- Dec 2nd, 2019

Barnetty Kushner, 41, passed peacefully on December 2nd at 10:55 am surrounded by beloved friends and family at NW Hospital in Seattle, WA. Her amazing spirit and determination were on full display as she waged a four-year battle with her nemesis, cancer.

Born on November 11th, 1978 in Costa Rica, her father moved the family to the United States on July 4, 1980. Graduating from Golden Valley High school in 1996, her signature adventurous spirit inspired her to move to Seattle Washington in 2006 to find her groove. Like her parents she loved the fashion industry and was soon working part time as a personal shopper at Macy's department stores. Less than a year after settling in Seattle she met the love of her life and long-time partner Joshua Watt.

With her education in Business, she soon advanced in the ranks at Allstate insurance where she became a top selling agent with the company. That drive sparked her entrepreneur spirit when she started her own business with LulaRoe and soon grew her business and became a sponsor and mentored others.

Most importantly, Barnetty devoted her magnanimous life to her family and friends, but most of all, her favorite role was Mom to her beloved son Vincent, born in 2008.

Spend five minutes with Barnetty, and you would know three things. She loved her son more than anyone has ever loved their child, she had a heart so huge the whole world could fit in it and she had a smile and a laugh that could melt ice and warm any heart.

She also made everyone around her feel at home. Barnetty had a special gift of making people feel loved and accepted for who they were. As friends of Barnetty, we recognized there was an energy, an aura that enveloped you when you were with her. She made you feel special. She made you feel wanted, and she made you feel like you mattered.

It is Barnetty's gifts of friendship and our love for her that we will carry in our hearts always. As an homage to her life and passing, we strive to emulate her love and kindhearted nature to all we meet. May we remember the love she gave us and may we pass it forward like a ripple.

Barnetty is survived by her long-time partner Joshua, son Vincent, mother Jetty, stepfather Eddy and brothers Kevin, Abner, Jamie and David. She was preceded in death by her father Fred and sister Lisa.

Barnetty was most concerned with the welfare of young Vincent and Josh should she pass. Josh has spent the last few years dedicated solely to caring for her and Vincent in her time of need. To honor her final request of taking care of the family, please consider donating to either

