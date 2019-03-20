Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barry Janssen

Sep 1, 1947 - Mar 8, 2019

Barry Janssen was born on Sep. 1, 1947 in San Francisco to Betty and Bernard Janssen. He passed away on March 8, 2019 in front of his favorite store, Costco in Fresno, California. In 1960, the Janssen's moved to Fresno. Barry graduated from Bullard High school in 1966, then went on to Fresno City College. He served 4 years in the Navy aboard the USS Hancock, after an honorable discharge he began working for Howell Air Conditioning. He then met Debbie and they were married on March 16, 1974. They had 2 children: Brian Russell and Annmarie Christine (Newton). Barry worked in air conditioning for his adult life, it was truly his calling. He is survived by his wife, of 45 years, Debbie and their 2 children. He was a member of the El Nido Missionary Baptist Church where he worshiped God for many years. Barry was a wonderful father and loving husband who loved to travel even if it was limited to the mountains. I will miss him, but will see him again rejoicing in God's presence. There will be a Funeral service on March 16, 2019 at 11am at El Nido Missionary Baptist Church 10015 South Highway 59, El Nido, California. Arrangments Under the Direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California

