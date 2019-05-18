Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Belinda Blackston. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Shepherd of the Valley Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Belinda Blackston

Belinda Blackston 59, passed away March 26, 2019 in Turlock, Ca. She was born June 8, 1959 in Alabama to Alvin Penrod and Faye Chavez.

Belinda worked many years driving a school bus for the Merced City School District. In more recent years she worked at Cruickshank Middle School.

Belinda always put her family first. She was married to her husband Tim for 38 years. Together they had a daughter Amy and a grandson named Peyton, which was the light of her world.

Belinda is preceded in death by her Mother Faye Chavez. She is survived by her husband Tim, her father Alvin (Donna) Penrod, daughter Amy (David) Garza, grandson Peyton, sisters Everlie (Bob) King, Laurie (Manuel) Borba, step-brother Ronnie (Tammie) Ottenad, nephews, nieces, cousins and close friends.

A celebration of life will take place Saturday May 25th at Shepherd of the Valley Church in Merced, Ca at 11:00am. Please come a share your favorite memory of Belinda's wonderful loved filled life.

Published in Merced Sun Star on May 18, 2019

