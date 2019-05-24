Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St Joseph's Church 1621 Center Ave Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Belmira Delores Silva

Aug 24, 1928 - May 16, 2019

Belmira Delores Silva, a longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Brandel Manor in Turlock, CA. She was 90 years old.

She was born August 24, 1928 in San Joaquin, California the daughter of John and Julianna Ferreira. Later during elementary school, her family moved to a dairy on Charleston Rd in Los Banos. Belmira graduated from Westside High School. She met and married Gilbert Silva on May 31, 1952 in Los Banos, California and lived at Deep Well Rd. in Dos Palos, California at the family dairy until moving into Los Banos.

She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima, Madonna Del Carmen, St. Joseph's Altar Society and the YLI.

She is preceded in death by her parents John and Julianna Ferreira, her husband Gilbert Silva Sr. and siblings, Emily Silva, Pauline Rodrigues and John Ferreira.

Belmira is survived by her children: Gilbert Silva, Jr., Ronald (Jennie) Silva and Mary (Manuel) Vaz, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends.

A visitation will begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. The Recitation of the Rosary is at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Banos.

www.cvobituaries.com



Belmira Delores SilvaAug 24, 1928 - May 16, 2019Belmira Delores Silva, a longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Brandel Manor in Turlock, CA. She was 90 years old.She was born August 24, 1928 in San Joaquin, California the daughter of John and Julianna Ferreira. Later during elementary school, her family moved to a dairy on Charleston Rd in Los Banos. Belmira graduated from Westside High School. She met and married Gilbert Silva on May 31, 1952 in Los Banos, California and lived at Deep Well Rd. in Dos Palos, California at the family dairy until moving into Los Banos.She was a member of Our Lady of Fatima, Madonna Del Carmen, St. Joseph's Altar Society and the YLI.She is preceded in death by her parents John and Julianna Ferreira, her husband Gilbert Silva Sr. and siblings, Emily Silva, Pauline Rodrigues and John Ferreira.Belmira is survived by her children: Gilbert Silva, Jr., Ronald (Jennie) Silva and Mary (Manuel) Vaz, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends.A visitation will begin Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. The Recitation of the Rosary is at 10 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church followed by The Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District in Los Banos, CA. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel- Banos. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close