Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced , CA 95340
(209)-722-4191
Visitation
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Planada , CA
Rosary
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Planada , CA

Benjamin Esquivel

MAY 4, 1959 - OCT 2, 2019

Ben passed away on October 2, 2019 surrounded with love by family. He was born on May 4, 1959 to Jess Esquivel Jr and Betty Esquivel. He was raised in Planada, Ca. and settled down in Le Grand with the love of his life Debbie on December 27, 1980. They welcomed two children, Stephanie (Ricky) and Matthew (Brii). He was the best Papa to two grandchildren, Tristan and Eli.

Ben was part business owner of the family business, Margaritas Tortillas. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Planada, a coach for Le Grand High School as well as a coach and board member for the Tri-City Bulldogs. He also served as a member of the Planada Community Day Board. In 2016 he was awarded the honor of the Merced County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year. He organized multiple fundraisers for many causes and events throughout the community.

Ben loved family above everything else and just about everyone he met, became part of his family. He also loved going on road trips and short adventures and was an avid Nascar and Sprint car fan!

Ben is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, Al and brothers Jess, Brian (Michelle), Jim (Amy), and Jon. Along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and all friends that became family!

He is preceded in death by his father, Jess Esquivel Jr.

A visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Planada, Ca. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.. A rosary will start at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Planada, Ca with interment following at Plainsburg Cemetery, Merced, Ca. In true Ben fashion, casual dress and bulldog gear are very welcomed!

