Benny McGowan

July 19, 1950 - March 22, 2019

Benny Doyle McGowan of Winton, CA, passed away peacefully Friday, March 22, 2019, in Merced, CA, at the age of 68.



Benny was born July 19, 1950, at his parents' home in rural Caruthers, CA. He was the youngest of 6 boys to Lawrence and Estelle McGowan. The family of boys loved to hunt, camp, fish, play pinochle, and get into trouble together. As young boys, Benny and his brother, Larry, worked for the family's Shell Service Station in Coolidge, Arizona. In the summer of 1965, the family moved to Vacaville, California to finally settle in Winters. In Winters, the boys loaded peaches and apricots in the summers and worked whatever odd jobs they could pick up as young teenagers. In the late 1960s, Benny went to work at the local Union 76 Station while attending Winters High School. It was then that he met Christine Curro (Hunwardsen) whom he married in December 1969. They moved to Chowchilla before settling in the Merced/Winton area in 1971. In the 1970s, Benny worked as a mechanic for many local car dealerships and Merced Irrigation District as a ditch tender. He and Chris had 2 children, Stephanie and Patrick. In 1983, Benny met Nancy and her children, Marnie and Nathan; they had their first date on Halloween, and later married in June 1992. In the late 1980s, Benny and Nancy, along with their 4 children, ran a family firewood business while he also worked seasonally at Zanutto Almond Hulling. Benny later returned to Merced Irrigation District to retire in 2009 as a DSO Supervisor.



Benny was a simple man who enjoyed a simple life. He never passed up a piece of candy, chocolate cake, or cookie. As a young man you would find him at Osborne Park playing softball every night of the week, later coaching his kids in either baseball or softball, and finally as his grandkids' #1 fan, "coaching" them from the stands. He loved to sing and dance to honky-tonk music, fish on the canal bank, backpack to Lady Lake, camp in Pismo and at Lakes McClure and McSwain, play pool with a broomstick, garden, watch the Dallas Cowboys, play dominoes, drive his golf cart or Harley, and tinker on treasures found at yard sales or in storage units. Watching his grandkids and their many football, soccer, basketball, baseball games, and dance recitals kept him a very busy "Papa". However, his greatest times were spent just sitting in the yard or at the counter with Nancy and his kids, grandkids, or any friend that came up the driveway. You always knew where you could find him, and his gate was always open to an unexpected visitor.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Estelle and Lawrence McGowan; his brothers Jerry, Bobby, and Sammy Zell; Pudge, Quincy, Samson, Hank, and many other rescued beloved pets.



He is survived by his partner/wife of 36 years Nancy McGowan, his daughter Stephanie (Jay) Struble, son Patrick (Amanda) McGowan, stepson Nathan (Sarah) Bell, and stepdaughter Marnie (Daryl) Howe; his grandchildren Trevor and Madeline Struble, Stella and Beau McGowan, Camdyn Spyskma, Vincent and Genevieve Bell, and Ethan, Nevaeh, and Trista Howe; brothers Jimmy (Jean) Zell of Colorado Springs, CO and Larry McGowan of Springfield, MO; numerous nieces and nephews whom he enjoyed keeping track of; his Chocolate Lab loving companions Buck and Molly.



Thank you to the Merced County Fire Department, RIGGS Ambulance Service, the ER Staff of Mercy Medical Center Merced, and Pastor Al Schaap for your amazing professionalism, care, guidance, gentleness, and kindness at such a difficult time. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Benny's honor to a . There will be a private Celebration of Life gathering at a later date.

