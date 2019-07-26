Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Anthony Catholic Church 1801 Winton Way Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernard John Reinig

August 26, 1929 - July 22, 2019

Bernard Reinig passed away on July 22, 2019 at his home in Winton, CA, quietly holding his wife's hand of 63 years.

Bernie was born in Portsmouth, Iowa on August 26, 1929. Early on he worked on the family farm before the family moved to Los Angeles. He served in the Army in the

Bernie took up the carpenter trade and worked in the Los Angeles area until 1975. He worked on many large apartment buildings as the foreman and he built two of family homes during this time. Shortly thereafter, he pursued his passion which was to farm. He built his third and final home in Winton on 28 acres of almonds. You could always find him working in the orchard caring for his trees or tinkering with something in the shop. Bernie enjoyed puzzles and card games. He started with puzzles on the table and ended working them on the computer. He was a quiet man, who was a great listener and who deeply cared about his family. He had an unyielding catholic faith and we are sure he has his rewards in heaven.

He is survived by his wife, Albena, son, Jeff (Laura), daughter, Jeanne (Eugene), and sisters Dorie, Margie, and Betty. He has 4 grandchildren, Matthew (Natasha), Megan, Jacob and Daniel.

The family would like to thank the Atwater Medical Group, especially Dr. Erik Disbrow, Lamerson Landy Care and Martha Beltran for their kindness, help and support. Thank you also to Hinds Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to .

Family and friends are invited to attend the funeral services. A rosary and mass will be held at 10am Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1801 Winton Way Atwater CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton CA.

