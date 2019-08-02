Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Service 11:00 AM Central Presbyterian Church 520 W. 20th St. Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bernice May Millen

December 6, 1931 ~ July 27, 2019

On July 27, 2019 Bernie went to heaven to join her husband, son and grandchild. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Bernie was the middle child of seven children born to Ruth and Bernard Farr in Modesto California. She was raised in a strong Christian family and joined her siblings singing in a sextet throughout the area.

Bernie graduated from Modesto High in 1949 and worked in the New York Stock Exchange before starting her family. It wasn't long before she found herself a single parent of 3 young children.

In 1957 Bernie was introduced to a young banker, Gene Millen. He welcomed the instant family and they were married February 15, 1958. As Gene moved up in his position in the banking industry the family spent time living in Oroville and Gridley before moving to Atwater. Bernie worked in the family store, Farr's Department Store, in Modesto until it closed in 1981.

Although Bernie was unable to bear more children she and Gene were able to touch the lives of many foster children by becoming foster parents. Throughout her life, Bernie found other ways to be involved in the community. She not only sang with the family, she also enjoyed being a member of a singing group out of Modesto called Mother's of Note. Bernie also became involved in the leadership of the Merced Christian Women's Club and traveled throughout the state giving her testimony.

Bernie is survived by her children, Shar Herrera (Adrian); Denise Rallis (Dave); Chris Millen; daughter-in-law Brenda Millen (Butch), 13 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Gene Millen, her son Butch Millen, and her grandson Travis Millen.

A Memorial Celebration will take place at Central Presbyterian Church, 520 W. 20th St., Merced, on Wed., August 7th, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Bernie to

www.cvobituaries.com





