Bert Nocks
1964 - 2020
Bert "Gene" Nocks
March 13, 1964 - May 25, 2020
Gene Nocks was born to parents Joe and Elma Nocks on March 13, 1964 in Iola Kansas. He passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Merced, CA. He is processed in death by both of his parents and his brother Byron "Tooter" Nocks. He left behind one sister Shirley Demarbieux, four brothers Rick, John, Kenny, and Rodger Nocks, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park
1480 B Street
Merced, CA 95341
(209) 383-4651
