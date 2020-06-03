Bert "Gene" NocksMarch 13, 1964 - May 25, 2020Gene Nocks was born to parents Joe and Elma Nocks on March 13, 1964 in Iola Kansas. He passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 in Merced, CA. He is processed in death by both of his parents and his brother Byron "Tooter" Nocks. He left behind one sister Shirley Demarbieux, four brothers Rick, John, Kenny, and Rodger Nocks, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.