Bertha Alicia Andrade
June 15, 1967 - Sept 27, 2019
Bertha Alicia Andrade, 52, was born June 15, 1967 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico and passed away in Merced, CA on September 27, 2019. Bertha graduated from Le Grand High School and worked as a packer for Scholle Packaging for 12 years. She enjoyed being outdoors, listening to music and danced the night away. Bertha was the life of the party. She was a very warm-hearted person.
She was preceded in death by her father, Nabor Silva. Bertha is survived by her two children: Jeannette and Miguel Andrade, her granddaughter, Enaleah, her mother, Christian Silva, sisters: Delia Barragan, Eva Tinoco, and Martha Silva; brothers: Javier Silva, Rafael Silva, and David Silva. She also survived by her dear friend of many years, Grace Herrera.
Visitation and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 9:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church in Merced. Interment will be private.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 4, 2019