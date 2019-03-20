Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bette Celeste Cavanna Gaestel. View Sign

Bette Celeste Cavanna Gaestel

June 6, 1934 - March 10, 2019

Mom was born Elizabeth (Bette) Celeste Cavanna to Helen and Louis Cavanna on June 6, 1934 in Merced, CA.

She attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School and Merced High School. After High School Mom attended San Francisco College for Women at Lone Mountain where she majored in Italian. After graduation, she attended Fresno State University where she obtained her teaching credential.

While attending college Mom dated and eventually married our Dad Robert J. Gaestel. They were married on June 23, 1956 and enjoyed an incredible 63 years of marriage. Mom and Dad have four children, Kellee, Cindee (David), Bobby (Teri), and Rick. Mom also has 3 grandchildren, Scott and Shane Gaestel and Danielle Lopez.

Mom loved to do anything Dad loved to do. Their adventures included traveling,hunting, fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, skeet shooting, golf and championship sailing. Mom and Dad traveled to many parts of the world together which included a trip of a lifetime to Africa.

Mom was an excellent cook and homemaker. Her Italian dishes were always a favorite. She was an active member of Our Lady of Mercy/St. Patrick's Parish, Merced Golf & Country Club, Hospital Assistance League (Follies) and Mercy Hospital Foundation. Mom loved watching sports, especially her Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots. She enjoyed gardening and cooking. Mom's pride and joy was taking care of her family. She also loved her animals, especially her Cat.

Our Mom is survived by our Dad Robert, their four children and spouses, three grandchildren, her sister Shirley Frier, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Please join us in celebrating Mom's amazing life on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 459 W. 21st Street Merced, CA.

A Rosary will be held at 9:30 AM with Mass of the Resurrection immediately following at 10:00 AM.

Interment will be private.















www.cvobituaries.com



525 W. 20th Street

Merced , CA 95340

(209) 726-4411

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close