Betty Ann (Poor) Werner
June 3, 1930 – June 21, 2020
Betty Ann (Poor) Werner was born on June 3, 1930 to George and Dorothy Poor and passed away on June 21, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. She is preceded by her husband of 62 years, Ralph Werner, and survived by her four children, Gregory Werner, Mark Werner, Deborah Tewalt, and Scott Werner; grandchildren, Christopher, Mellisa, Aubrey, Grant, Nina, Erica, and Keith; and great-grandchildren. She will truly be missed by family and friends. The family asks in lieu of flowers to donate to Hospice of Amador/Calaveras, 1500 S. State Highway 49, Jackson, CA 95642, in Betty's name. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date. Condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com
and signing the guest book. www.cvobituaries.com