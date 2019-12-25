Betty Jean Brown
October 17, 1921 - December 8, 2019
It is with great sadness that we announce beloved mother and grandmother, Betty Jean (Main) Brown, passed away on December 8th, 2019. Betty was born on October 17th, 1921 in Fresno, California. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Isabelle (Sullinger) Main and Theodore Cecil Main, her brother Anthony (Toby) Main and sister Isabelle Ann Allen, first husband, George Clark, and firstborn son Michael Manning Clark. Betty is survived by two sisters, Patricia Ginsberg and Virginia Moore. Betty married Raymond Clifford Brown, on September 12th, 1946. Together they had two sons, Raymond Clifford (Cliff) Brown, Jr. and Robert Wade Brown. Beloved son Cliff passed away in 1987, husband Ray passed away in 1988. She is survived by son Robert, daughter-in-law Burnetta, granddaughter Amanda (Brown) Yonan and great grandsons Joshua and Jackson Yonan. Betty brought joy to others as a grocery clerk and professional women's bowler as well as a Life Master at bridge. Betty's memorial service will be held at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 1455 E. Yosemite Ave Merced, CA, on January 4th, 2020 at 10 am.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 25, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020