Betty Buchanan
July 24, 1936 ~ April 20, 2019
Her heart, her faith, and her laugh are probably the three things that most people remember about Betty. She had a heart to help people and to give to others. From volunteering at St Vincent De Paul's to helping with hot lunches at school, this woman was definitely a giver. And it wasn't just giving to the community… Betty was the mother of eight children, and grandmother/great-grandmother to thirty-one. She loved being a grandma, and grandma GG. She seemed to have an unending capacity for patience and love for her grandchildren.
Betty's faith was also a central part of her life. She attended daily mass at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater until the restrictions of Parkinson's disease made it impossible. She was also very involved in the church, attended regular prayer meetings, and also helped regularly with church retreats. Betty read scripture daily, prayed often, and wasn't afraid to share her faith with others… including those occasional door-knockers that wanted to share other messages- she would invite them in for a discussion.
Finally, there was Betty's laugh. She loved to laugh, and she comes by it honestly… if you'd ever met one of her siblings you'd see that it was clearly a Robinson trait. This is also something she passed on to her children. All of the Buchanan kids love to laugh.
Betty was born in Mishawaka, Indiana on July 24, 1936 and went to be with the Lord on Holy Saturday, April 20, 2019. She is survived by her brother Dan Robinson (JoAnn), her sister Pat Jachimiak, her brother Jim Robinson, her eight children Terry, Rick (Elva), Doug, Susan, Jim (Heather), Pam (Reggie), Joe (Cayce), and Beth (Ebon), and her thirty-one grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Rosary and Memorial Mass at 11:30am Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1801 Winton Way, Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery.
