Betty Jean Castillo-Sanchez
Mar 27, 1940 - Aug 15, 2019
Betty Jean Sanchez met with our Lord on August 15, 2019 at home with her family by her side in Merced, California. She was born to Juan and Maria Ramirez on March 27, 1940 in Fresno, California, where she was raised and graduated from Roosevelt High School.
She enjoyed and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking and cooking for her family as well as fishing with her daughter and singing and dancing.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Guadalupe Sanchez.
She is survived by her three children Cynthia Velasquez, Teresa Castillo, and Fred Castillo as well as seven grandchildren, Charles Velasquez, Chante Ochoa, John Velasquez, Fred A. Castillo, Steve Castillo, Cassandra Means, Michael Castillo, and twenty-two great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Community Bible Church located at 5890 N. Winton Way, Winton, California 95388.
