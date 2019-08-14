Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Bailey Cornacchini

August 1, 1938 - August 9, 2019

Betty Bailey Cornacchini was born on August 1, 1938 in Leoma, Tennessee and passed away on August 9, 2019 in Merced, California where she was a resident for 43 years.

Betty's biggest love was her family, son Tim, daughters Tina and Lisa. Betty was worshiped by her loving husband Ron Cornacchini who she married on November 9, 1974. Together they moved from Michigan to Indianapolis where they lived for 3 years before moving to California in 1976.

Betty was elegant to a fault, never a hair out of place. Her nails were always perfect. She was always ready to jump in the motorhome and go. She enjoyed traveling, and loved attending her yearly family reunion in Tennessee. Betty was extremely shy around strangers, but loved to go fishing with the love of her life. Together they won 7 fishing tournaments.

Betty lived in constant pain for the last 5 years with back problems, and is now pain free in the company of her son Tim, father G.W Bailey, mother Lena Short Bailey, brothers, George, Frank, Acie, Marvin, James, and twin brother Bill Bailey. As well as her sisters Margie

Betty is survived by her loving husband, Ron Cornacchini who is so very proud to have been lucky enough to be by her side for the last 47 years. Her daughters Tina and Lisa; grandchildren Edwin, Ronnie, Cynthia, Jessica, Michael, Jason, Jessy, Shane, Cody, Kendra and 12 great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with funeral services being held on Friday, August 16, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

