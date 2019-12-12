Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Denno. View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Betty Cotton Denno

February 2, 1942 - December 9, 2019

A gentle spirit, a loving touch. A kind word and a smile that would melt the heart of Frosty the Snowman. Betty was an original. She was able to give fierce love and caring for her children and a passionate and warm affection for her husband Jeff.

She had many friends who loved her and were loved by her. She remained friends with her Grammar school classmates until the day she died. People who knew Betty felt their life enhanced and their spirits lifted by her encouragement.

She was 77 when she died this week. Born in San Francisco on 2-2-42, she always seemed years younger. She had 2 children (Cindy and Rob) by the time she was 22. She took pride in being the perfect housekeeper and wife. By the time she was 33, she graduated from Merced College with her AA. She never thought she was particularly smart, but when she entered college, she realized that she was able to compete with the best.

She was married for 19 years to Bob Billings, the golf pro at Merced Golf and Country Club. She went on to work for Slaters Furniture and then she went to work at Davis Office Systems and fell in love with the boss. Jeff and Betty had a 40-year spark of a love affair that never ended. She loved music, both Classical and John Denver. One of her favorite activities was learning to Clog Dance until her back prevented continuing. She would still tap her toes and heels when she listened to the music.

Later in life, she enjoyed the excitement of travel. Traveling to Japan, Hong Kong, France, England and seven times to Italy. She learned much about art and culture and the different characteristics of the various people that she met. She still has friends in Italy that loved her company and will miss her.

How do you measure the quality of a life? Certainly not by dollars or awards. Betty's life was fun, exciting, loving, kind and compassionate. She lived taking full advantage of the banquet of life.

There remain family members who will love her forever.

Her husband Jeff; Her son Rob Billings of Walnut Creek and daughter Cindy Billings Rutledge of Clovis; Grandchildren Cameron Mathis of San Diego, Jenna Rutledge of Clovis, Couper Rutledge of San Diego, Courtney Billings of San Diego and Nicholas Billings of San Diego. She was also proud of her two great-grandchildren, Harlow and Jaxon.

Betty finally succumbed to a strong and overpowering cancer. She put up a good fight, but she was overmatched by the ugly persistence of cancer. Her last 2 years were made more comfortable and more meaningful by wonderful doctors like Dr. Jag Reddy, Dr. Sidhu of the Merced Cancer Center. Dr. Sugiyama at the Stanford Medical Center in Pleasanton and the entire team of nurses at the Merced Cancer Center. And finally, in her last days, the compassion of the staff of Hinds Hospice.

A toast to Betty: A life well lived!

There will be a gathering of Betty's friends and family to share memories of her life on Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 PM at The Branding Iron restaurant—640 W. 16th St. in Merced. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, make a contribution to in Betty's name. Any questions, call Jeff Denno @ 209-631-7727

www.cvobituaries.com



Betty Cotton DennoFebruary 2, 1942 - December 9, 2019A gentle spirit, a loving touch. A kind word and a smile that would melt the heart of Frosty the Snowman. Betty was an original. She was able to give fierce love and caring for her children and a passionate and warm affection for her husband Jeff.She had many friends who loved her and were loved by her. She remained friends with her Grammar school classmates until the day she died. People who knew Betty felt their life enhanced and their spirits lifted by her encouragement.She was 77 when she died this week. Born in San Francisco on 2-2-42, she always seemed years younger. She had 2 children (Cindy and Rob) by the time she was 22. She took pride in being the perfect housekeeper and wife. By the time she was 33, she graduated from Merced College with her AA. She never thought she was particularly smart, but when she entered college, she realized that she was able to compete with the best.She was married for 19 years to Bob Billings, the golf pro at Merced Golf and Country Club. She went on to work for Slaters Furniture and then she went to work at Davis Office Systems and fell in love with the boss. Jeff and Betty had a 40-year spark of a love affair that never ended. She loved music, both Classical and John Denver. One of her favorite activities was learning to Clog Dance until her back prevented continuing. She would still tap her toes and heels when she listened to the music.Later in life, she enjoyed the excitement of travel. Traveling to Japan, Hong Kong, France, England and seven times to Italy. She learned much about art and culture and the different characteristics of the various people that she met. She still has friends in Italy that loved her company and will miss her.How do you measure the quality of a life? Certainly not by dollars or awards. Betty's life was fun, exciting, loving, kind and compassionate. She lived taking full advantage of the banquet of life.There remain family members who will love her forever.Her husband Jeff; Her son Rob Billings of Walnut Creek and daughter Cindy Billings Rutledge of Clovis; Grandchildren Cameron Mathis of San Diego, Jenna Rutledge of Clovis, Couper Rutledge of San Diego, Courtney Billings of San Diego and Nicholas Billings of San Diego. She was also proud of her two great-grandchildren, Harlow and Jaxon.Betty finally succumbed to a strong and overpowering cancer. She put up a good fight, but she was overmatched by the ugly persistence of cancer. Her last 2 years were made more comfortable and more meaningful by wonderful doctors like Dr. Jag Reddy, Dr. Sidhu of the Merced Cancer Center. Dr. Sugiyama at the Stanford Medical Center in Pleasanton and the entire team of nurses at the Merced Cancer Center. And finally, in her last days, the compassion of the staff of Hinds Hospice.A toast to Betty: A life well lived!There will be a gathering of Betty's friends and family to share memories of her life on Sunday, December 15th at 3:00 PM at The Branding Iron restaurant—640 W. 16th St. in Merced. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, make a contribution to in Betty's name. Any questions, call Jeff Denno @ 209-631-7727 Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close